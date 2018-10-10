No-swim advisories have been issued for 13 beaches by Sarasota County health officials.

Tests done Monday show the amount of enterococcus bacteria is above acceptable levels at the following beaches:

Longboat Key Beach

North Lido Beach

Lido Casino Beach

South Lido Beach

Siesta Key Beach

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty Beach

Service Club Beach

Venice Pier Beach

Brohard Park Beach

Manasota Key Beach

Casperson Beach

The beaches remain open, but swimming, wading or other water activities are not recommended.

The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up tests show the levels have returned to acceptable level. However, due to high waters from Hurricane Michael, tests will not be done until seas are 3 feet or less and there is a lower risk for riptides.

Enterococcus bacteria comes from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills. People who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.

