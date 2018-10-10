No-swim advisories have been issued for 13 beaches by Sarasota County health officials.
Tests done Monday show the amount of enterococcus bacteria is above acceptable levels at the following beaches:
- Longboat Key Beach
- North Lido Beach
- Lido Casino Beach
- South Lido Beach
- Siesta Key Beach
- Turtle Beach
- Nokomis Beach
- North Jetty Beach
- Service Club Beach
- Venice Pier Beach
- Brohard Park Beach
- Manasota Key Beach
- Casperson Beach
The beaches remain open, but swimming, wading or other water activities are not recommended.
The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up tests show the levels have returned to acceptable level. However, due to high waters from Hurricane Michael, tests will not be done until seas are 3 feet or less and there is a lower risk for riptides.
Enterococcus bacteria comes from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills. People who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes.
