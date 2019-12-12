LOS ANGELES — "Survivor" ejected a player from the game for the first time in its 19-year history.

Host Jeff Probst told the remaining players Dan Spilo, a Hollywood talent manager, would not be returning to the game. He did not specify the reason.

Entertainment Weekly reports Spilo had a history of inappropriate touching throughout the season, starting with contestant Kellee Kim telling him she felt uncomfortable.

Production reportedly stepped in on day 22 and warned him about his behavior.

"He will not be coming back to camp. He won't be on the jury. He's gone," Probst said to the players.

The episode ended with a slate that read, "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

The finale of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" airs Wednesday, Dec. 18.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter