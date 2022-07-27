You may briefly lose our signal in the early morning on Aug. 1

There's planned maintenance on our transmitter tower.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you watch 10 Tampa Bay over the air, you can expect to briefly lose our signal very early Monday morning.

After our 11 p.m. news on Sunday, July 31, our engineers will power down our transmitter, so maintenance work can be done on our TV tower. The work should be wrapped up by 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, just in time for you to watch Brightside.

It's important to note: this will only affect our broadcast signal. If you watch 10 Tampa Bay via a direct fiber feed or digital streaming service, you won't miss a moment.