'The Challenge: USA' premieres Thursday with 2 familiar faces from Sarasota

The new season of 'The Challenge: USA" premieres at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tampa Bay has two hometown heroes to root for on this season of "The Challenge: USA" — and they happen to have the same name.

As longtime host T.J. Lavin welcomes the new class of challengers at 10 p.m. Thursday, see if you can spot two familiar faces: Alyssa Lopez and Alyssa Snider.

Both women are from Sarasota and are previous "Big Brother" players.

We first met Lopez, 27, during season 23 of "Big Brother," where she finished in 7th place. She made a return to our TV screens on the first season of "The Challenge: USA" which premiered on CBS in 2022 as a spin-off of the MTV show that's dominated reality TV for decades.

Lopez made it to the final episode of "The Challenge: USA" but was eliminated right before the final challenge.

Snider, 25, made her reality TV debut during season 24 of "Big Brother," where she finished in 5th place. She'll be competing in this season of "The Challenge: USA" along with her season 24 castmates, Monte Taylor and Ameerah Jones.

A group of 18 CBS reality stars from "Big Brother," "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race" will compete for their share of $500,000 in this season of "The Challenge: USA." But this year, they'll have to take on six of MTV's most legendary Challenge veterans.

MTV's "The Challenge," which premiered on June 1, 1998, is the longest-running reality series in TV history.