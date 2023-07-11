Who's on the cast of 'The Challenge: USA' season 2?

Season 2 of "The Challenge: USA" premieres at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

DUBROVNIK, Croatia — A new group of CBS reality stars will compete for their share of $500,000 in a new season of "The Challenge: USA" — but this time, they'll have to take on some of the game's most legendary champions.

A spin-off of the MTV show that's dominated reality TV for decades, "The Challenge: USA" first premiered in 2022.

And just like last year, fan favorites from “Survivor,” “Big Brother" and “The Amazing Race” will once again compete in physical stunts and cutthroat eliminations for a chance to run TJ's final.

But to make things more interesting for season 2, the 18 CBS reality titans will be joined by six esteemed vets of "MTV's The Challenge," including the player with the most wins of all time: Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio.

Plus, two familiar faces — with the same name — will be returning to our TV screens to represent the Tampa Bay area: Alyssa Lopez and Alyssa Snider, both "Big Brother" players from Sarasota.

Longtime host T.J. Lavin will welcome the new class of challengers in a two-part premiere, with part one airing at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, and part two airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on CBS.

Meet the 24 players who will be competing "in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives" in the second season of "The Challenge: USA."

Wes Bergmann | Challenge champion

Michaela Bradshaw | Survivor

Paulie Calafiore | Big Brother, The Challenge

Cassidy Clark | Survivor

Luis Colon | The Amazing Race

Tyler Crispen | Big Brother

Tori Deal | Challenge champion

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio | Challenge champion

Michele Fitzgerald | Survivor, The Challenge

Amanda Garcia | The Challenge

Dusty Harris | The Amazing Race

Chanelle Howell | Survivor

Ameerah Jones | Big Brother

Alyssa Lopez | Big Brother

Jonna Mannion | Challenge champion

Josh Martinez | Big Brother, The Challenge

Tiffany Mitchell | Big Brother

Sebastian Noel | Survivor

Faysal Shafaat | Big Brother, The Challenge

Alyssa Snider | Big Brother

Monte Taylor | Big Brother

Chris Underwood | Survivor

Cory Wharton | The Challenge

Desi Williams | Survivor

The Challenge: USA season 2 cast 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

MTV's "The Challenge," which premiered on June 1, 1998, is the longest-running reality series in TV history.