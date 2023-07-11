Who's on the cast of 'The Challenge: USA' season 2?

DUBROVNIK, Croatia — A new group of CBS reality stars will compete for their share of $500,000 in a new season of "The Challenge: USA" — but this time, they'll have to take on some of the game's most legendary champions.
A spin-off of the MTV show that's dominated reality TV for decades, "The Challenge: USA" first premiered in 2022.
And just like last year, fan favorites from “Survivor,” “Big Brother" and “The Amazing Race” will once again compete in physical stunts and cutthroat eliminations for a chance to run TJ's final.
But to make things more interesting for season 2, the 18 CBS reality titans will be joined by six esteemed vets of "MTV's The Challenge," including the player with the most wins of all time: Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio.
Plus, two familiar faces — with the same name — will be returning to our TV screens to represent the Tampa Bay area: Alyssa Lopez and Alyssa Snider, both "Big Brother" players from Sarasota.
Longtime host T.J. Lavin will welcome the new class of challengers in a two-part premiere, with part one airing at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, and part two airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, on CBS.
Meet the 24 players who will be competing "in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives" in the second season of "The Challenge: USA."
- Wes Bergmann | Challenge champion
- Michaela Bradshaw | Survivor
- Paulie Calafiore | Big Brother, The Challenge
- Cassidy Clark | Survivor
- Luis Colon | The Amazing Race
- Tyler Crispen | Big Brother
- Tori Deal | Challenge champion
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio | Challenge champion
- Michele Fitzgerald | Survivor, The Challenge
- Amanda Garcia | The Challenge
- Dusty Harris | The Amazing Race
- Chanelle Howell | Survivor
- Ameerah Jones | Big Brother
- Alyssa Lopez | Big Brother
- Jonna Mannion | Challenge champion
- Josh Martinez | Big Brother, The Challenge
- Tiffany Mitchell | Big Brother
- Sebastian Noel | Survivor
- Faysal Shafaat | Big Brother, The Challenge
- Alyssa Snider | Big Brother
- Monte Taylor | Big Brother
- Chris Underwood | Survivor
- Cory Wharton | The Challenge
- Desi Williams | Survivor
MTV's "The Challenge," which premiered on June 1, 1998, is the longest-running reality series in TV history.
After the premiere on Aug. 10, "The Challenge: USA" will air twice a week on Thursdays at 10 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m. for the first three weeks. Then, starting Aug. 31, episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 10 p.m.