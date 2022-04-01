10 Tampa Bay transmitter restored

You can still catch our newscasts right now. Here's how.

TAMPA, Fla. — The transmitter has been restored as of 10:20 a.m.

The previous story is below.

--

Our 10 Tampa Bay transmitter went down Friday morning during storms in the area. Our engineering team is working to restore the signal.

Currently, our channel is not being seen over-the-air, on Comcast or via Dish Network. We can still be seen on Spectrum, WOW!, Frontier and DIRECTV.

Anyone can watch our newscasts live through our free 10 Tampa Bay mobile app for Apple and Android, our free streaming apps for Roku and Fire TV, and on our website: 10TampaBay.com.