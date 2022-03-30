Grammys return April 3 to CBS

The Grammys will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

Music's Biggest Night, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, is just days away.

The Grammys will air live starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, on CBS. Locally, that means you'll be able to watch on 10 Tampa Bay. You can also stream the awards ceremony live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

The Grammys will be broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

The awards show was originally slated to air on Jan. 31 but was postponed due to the threat of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, CBS and the Recording Academy announced more performers would be added to the lineup during the show.

J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood will all perform during the awards ceremony.

Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will all perform during special segments that "showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the GRAMMY Awards telecast," CBS said in a release.