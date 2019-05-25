LOS ANGELES — James Holzhauer keeps racking up the "Jeopardy!" victories -- and the dollar signs.

On Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!", James Holzhauer won $74,400, bringing his 27-day total to $2,065,535.

The all-time "Jeopardy!" champ, computer programmer Ken Jennings, won $2,520,700 in 74 games in 2004.

In comparison, Holzhauer topped $2 million in his 27th victory.

