TAMPA, Fla. — Are you a sucker for the Jonas Brothers? You might be in luck!

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Amalie Arena in August. The GRAMMY-nominated trio announced their Happiness Begins Tour along with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"

The tour will involve 40 cities and coincides with the anticipated release and pre-order availability of their "comeback album" Happiness Begins.

The announcement comes in time for the Jonas Brothers' planned performance on the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. The musical trio is expected to perform their song "Sucker," which has clinched the number one spot for the second consecutive week in a row.

The brothers are also expected to make a special appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 11.

The Amalie Arena stop of the tour is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10. It will be the first headline tour for the brothers in almost a decade.

Ticket prices are expected to be announced on Tuesday, May 7 and tickets for the concert are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Fans can register for Verified Fan pre-sale tickets online, and VIP packages that will be available for sale on May 10 will be announced on May 3 through HOST VIP. For more information on premium packages, click here.

Parking passes will be available in advance from Ticketmaster.com or the Amalie Arena Ticket office. Contact Amalie Arena online or call (813) 301-2500 for more information.

