The flashy girl from "Flushing" is back!

Fran Drescher and the original cast of "The Nanny" reunited for a virtual table read of the show's pilot episode. Drescher confirmed the reunion on her twitter page.

Before you get your hopes up -- they're not rebooting the show.

They just got together, from a distance, to try and make fans laugh and bring a little joy while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of months ago, Drescher did confirm a musical adaptation of the show coming to Broadway.

The virtual table read will stream April 6 on the Sony Pictures YouTube page.



