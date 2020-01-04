The flashy girl from "Flushing" is back!
Fran Drescher and the original cast of "The Nanny" reunited for a virtual table read of the show's pilot episode. Drescher confirmed the reunion on her twitter page.
Before you get your hopes up -- they're not rebooting the show.
They just got together, from a distance, to try and make fans laugh and bring a little joy while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
A couple of months ago, Drescher did confirm a musical adaptation of the show coming to Broadway.
The virtual table read will stream April 6 on the Sony Pictures YouTube page.
