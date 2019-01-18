CLEARWATER, Fla. — A traveling version of a popular daytime game show is heading to Tampa Bay, so come on down!

The ‘Price is Right Live’ will be at Clearwater's Ruth Eckerd Hall April 2 and 3.

Contestants will be able to win prizes and play popular games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and participate in the famous Showcase Showdown.

This event is the public's opportunity to be the next contestants on the show while also experiencing what it's like to sit in the audience.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $25.75.

Sorry Drew Carey fans, but the big man himself will not be there, and the shows will not be broadcast on TV.

