TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art's newest exhibit is going to look like thousands of fireflies, and we're so here for it.

Contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama's installation entitled "Fireflies on the Water" lets visitors experience 60 seconds alone in a room which uses lights, mirrors and water to imitate an endless space.

Kusama used to experience hallucinations as a child and uses this exhibit to try to show others what that was light.

The exhibit opens on Dec. 14 in the Canaday Gallery and will run through April 26, 2020.

Tickets for the installation will be $5 for nonmembers while Museum members will receive a fixed number of free tickets based on membership level.

Tickets will be available for pre-order for members on Nov. 18, while the general public can get their tickets on Nov. 25 and Nov. 2 on the Toledo Museum of Art's website.