Super Bowl halftime performer The Weeknd announces 2022 tour dates

Fans can catch the singer at three Florida stops.

TAMPA, Fla — While The Weeknd's attention for 2021 is focused on his Pepsi Super Bowl halftime performance, his eyes are set on a 2022 world tour.

Just days before the big game, the three-time Grammy Award winner released the dates for his "'The After Hours" tour. It kicks off on Jan. 14, 2022, and spans Canada, the U.S., Europe and more.

Fans in Florida can get their fix with three stops in the Sunshine State. The Weeknd will be headed to Orlando and Miami from March 26-29.

Specific details on tickets have yet to be announced, but fans can keep up with the singer on social media as the dates draw nearer.

Want a preview of what you can expect to see on tour? You can catch the 'cinematic' Super Bowl LV halftime show, that The Weeknd put up $7 million of his own money to create, right here on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7, 2021.