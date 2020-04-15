TAMPA, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has brought the live events industry to a screeching halt, forcing hundreds if not thousands of events to be postponed and ultimately cancelled for public safety.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ticketmaster says more than 30,000 events have been effected by the outbreak in some way.

As a result, Ticketmaster made a change to their refund policy for postponed shows, where they are not offering refunds for postponed shows, even if the ticket holder cannot attend the show on the new date or a new date has not yet been scheduled. On the Ticketmaster website, under the refund tab, you'll find in red lettering “refunds are available if your event is canceled.”

Ticketmaster website

As you can imagine, this change sparked lots of backlash fueled by fan frustration. One woman tweeting, "All the concerts I bought tickets for have been "postponed. @Ticketmaster and @LiveNation are saying to "hold on to your tickets - they will be good for a future date". How about you just refund us for our purchase? Nobody knows their future right now."

To put it simply, Ticketmaster doesn't have fan's money, the venue does. When you purchase a ticket to an event through Ticketmaster, they're only controlling the ticket sale and then give the cash from the ticket purchase over to the venues where the events are held

In order for Ticketmaster to issue refunds, they would have to work something out with the individual venues, but many of them are closed because of COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that its purchase policy has "always stated that tickets are non-refundable and that while refunds are issued automatically for canceled events, event organizers retain the ability to place refund limitations on postponed or rescheduled events."

StubHub, another ticket selling platform, has gotten backlash because of their similar refund policy that previously offered refunds but now customers will instead receive a 12 month coupon worth 120 percent of the ticket’s original value.

Ticket holders can click here to see what events in their area have been postponed or cancelled and click here for guidance on what happens next if your event was cancelled due to the outbreak.

