TAMPA, Fla. — Tickets for WrestleMania Week go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

They range from $25-$200.

Events kick off April 2 with the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Amalie Arena.

On April 3rd, Amalie Arena will host FOX’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Then, On April 4, WWE’s global third brand NXT take center stage as NXT Takeover: Tampa Bay, also at Amalie Arena.

WrestleMania 36 takes place April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

On April 6, fans can witness the fallout from WrestleMania 36 when USA Network’s Monday Night Raw takes place, also at Amalie Arena.

