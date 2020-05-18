Box from home like a champ

Kenny Greer is the creator of "Boxology," the motivation behind all of Title Boxing Club. He joined us via Zoom to show us some moves we can do from home to get our heart pumping. Right now, current TITLE Boxing Club members have complimentary access to TITLE On Demand for 30 days. There, you'll find classes in boxing, kickboxing, strength and power, speed and agility and recovery, ranging from five to 45 minutes. For non-members, TITLE Boxing Club is extending its 7-day free trial of TITLE On-Demand to 30 days. Daily workouts have also been live-streaming on Facebook from TITLE Boxing Club trainers at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST