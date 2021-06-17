WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil named finalist for ESPN sports humanitarian award

Florida native and MLB star Anthony Rizzo is also up for the same award.

Florida native and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil is being recognized for his humanitarian work here in the Tampa Bay area and has been named a finalist for an award from ESPN.

O'Neil, whose given name is Thaddeus Bullard, is one of four finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, presented by Dove Men+Care.

The award winner will be announced July 10 during The 2021 ESPYS. According to ESPN, the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award "is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports."

"The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodies so well," a release said in part, "including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect."

ESPN says the winner will be able to give a $100,000 grant from ESPN to "the qualified charity related to the award-winning humanitarian efforts." The other finalists will be able to do the same with a $25,000 grant.

The other finalists for this award are Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, WNBA Minnesota Lynx player Layshia Claredon and Florida native and Chicago Cubs 1st baseman Anthony Rizzo.

In a release, ESPN wrote the following statement about O'Neil:

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil is a positive force as a father, philanthropist and champion of good. A product of sexual assault, O’Neil grew up in poverty, was bullied by others, constantly in trouble for fighting and labeled a “bad kid.”

Because of the people who invested in changing the trajectory of his life, O’Neil is dedicated to giving back to the community that supported him and creating positive changes for those in need.

In an unprecedented year faced with hardships due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, O’Neil delivered hundreds of healthy food boxes to assist families, veterans and senior citizens.

O’Neil also surprised five families in need with a new car and provided leadership to create food baskets and secure toys for more than 40,000 families during the holiday season.

Additionally, in June 2020, he organized a multicultural Love Walk in Tampa to unite the community.

Due to his outstanding commitment, O’Neil was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Warrior Award recipient, an award given to an individual who exhibits unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with courage and compassion.

