Are there 2 different answers to Wednesday's Wordle?

Spoilers ahead!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Well, it happened again. There appear to be two different answers to Wednesday's Wordle.

Millions of users hop on the browser-based word puzzle daily, testing out answers until uncovering that one coveted five-letter word answer of the day.

Half the fun is comparing scores with friends, coworkers and strangers on Twitter to see who got the answer with the fewest amount of guesses — so everyone across the world having the same word is crucial.

But, some players were left confused Wednesday went they went to discuss their Wordle answers for No. 284.

(Here's your warning to stop reading if you haven't played Wednesday's game yet.)

It appears some people got the word "Harry" while others had the word "Stove."

Different WORDLE words for different members of my family today.

The group chat is in disarray.

Absolute bedlam. — Scroobius Pip (@Scroobiuspipyo) March 30, 2022

Anyone else who got an entirely different wordle than rest of your family/friends ? 🤯 #Wordle284 #wordle I got this. While everyone else I know got a different word. And yes it’s wordle 284 pic.twitter.com/dLFJPpjIau — Nikhil (@nikhildhoka) March 30, 2022

You may remember this word discrepancy issue first happened on Feb. 15, when some users struggled in guessing the obscure word "Agora," others had the simpler, albeit still tricky, word "Aroma."

That was about a month after The New York Times purchased Wordle and began making some tweaks to the game.

The company said it eliminated words it found to be too difficult, CNN Business reported at the time.

"We are updating the word list over time to remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words," New York Times spokesperson Jordan Cohen said in a statement acquired by CNN.

Back in February, the issue was traced back to some users playing the game on The New York Times site while others were still playing on the original site they already had loaded on their phones.

But since then, everyone has been redirected to the NYTimes.com URL.

So, why is there still a problem?

It's not exactly clear, but one theory floating around online is The New York Times threw out the word "Harry" but some users' browsers didn't refresh, so they got it anyway.

2 different #WORDLE words today.

The NYTimes deleted a word (the one that is a proper noun). But some peoples' browsers didn't refresh. So they ended up with that word anyway. The rest of us got jumped to the "next" word up on the list that was scheduled for Thursday.#Wordle284 — VolTrack (@Trackvolm2) March 30, 2022

The New York Times does have a reset page that should get you back on track so you aren't given words that should be thrown out.

The company has taken some heat since taking over Wordle earlier this year, with some users claiming the game has gotten harder.