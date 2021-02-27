x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Entertainment

Tom Brady to appear on Late Late Show with James Corden

The seven-time Super Bowl champ is scheduled to appear on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Super Bowl MVP and seven-time champ Tom Brady is scheduled to appear on James Corden's Late Late Show next week.

The late-night host made the announcement on Twitter, stating Brady would be on Tuesday, Mar. 2.

You can catch Brady and Corden that night at 12:35 a.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter