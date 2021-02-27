Tom Brady to appear on Late Late Show with James Corden

Super Bowl MVP and seven-time champ Tom Brady is scheduled to appear on James Corden's Late Late Show next week.
The late-night host made the announcement on Twitter, stating Brady would be on Tuesday, Mar. 2.
You can catch Brady and Corden that night at 12:35 a.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.
