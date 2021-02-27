Tom Brady to appear on Late Late Show with James Corden

The seven-time Super Bowl champ is scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

Super Bowl MVP and seven-time champ Tom Brady is scheduled to appear on James Corden's Late Late Show next week.

The late-night host made the announcement on Twitter, stating Brady would be on Tuesday, Mar. 2.

You can catch Brady and Corden that night at 12:35 a.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.

This just in: Super Bowl champ @TomBrady joins us on this coming Tuesday's #LateLateShow! pic.twitter.com/cGORZxFMDP — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021