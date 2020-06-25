What are the Top 5 Billboard Beatles songs?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On June 25 each year, the world has an opportunity to celebrate a band that defined an era: The Beatles.
Global Beatles Day was founded in 2009, according to globalbeatlesday.com.
It's a day not only to celebrate the iconic band's music, but to celebrate "ideals of the Beatles, collectively and individually, for their gifts to the world including their promotion of peace and love, of truth and youth, and of the expansion of human consciousness."
To help celebrate, we've listed the top five biggest Beatles songs according to Billboard:
Hey Jude
I Want To Hold Your Hand
She Loves You
Get Back
Let It Be
- Gov. DeSantis signs bill to increase teacher pay
- Pinellas County mandates face coverings inside most public buildings
- Coronavirus in Florida: State breaks another record with more than 5,000 new cases in a day
- NY, NJ and Connecticut to require travelers from COVID-19 hotspots, including Florida, to quarantine for 14 days
- Police rescue dog left in hot car in Clearwater Beach parking garage
- 'It’s not over:' MacDill reservist who spent months on COVID-19 front lines in NYC returns home with warning
- Dr. Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
- New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter