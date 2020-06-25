What are the Top 5 Billboard Beatles songs?

June 25 is Global Beatles Day and we challenged you to guess what the top five Billboard Beatles songs were on Instagram & Facebook. Do you think you guessed right?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On June 25 each year, the world has an opportunity to celebrate a band that defined an era: The Beatles.

Global Beatles Day was founded in 2009, according to globalbeatlesday.com.

It's a day not only to celebrate the iconic band's music, but to celebrate "ideals of the Beatles, collectively and individually, for their gifts to the world including their promotion of peace and love, of truth and youth, and of the expansion of human consciousness."

To help celebrate, we've listed the top five biggest Beatles songs according to Billboard:

Hey Jude

I Want To Hold Your Hand

She Loves You

Get Back





Let It Be

