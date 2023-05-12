New Topgolf location coming to St. Petersburg

The new golfing spot will be located at 220 Carillon Parkway N.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone in Pinellas County who likes to play a round of golf but doesn't like standing out in the heat, there's some good news for you – a new Topgolf location is opening in St. Petersburg.

The premier entertainment destination will allow golfers to enjoy climate-controlled hitting bays year-round. There will also be HDTVs in every bay and also throughout the sports bar and restaurant.

"Using our complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves," the company's website explains.

The new golfing spot will be located at 220 Carillon Parkway N. Anyone under 16 has to be supervised by a guest 21 or over at all times. Anyone under 18 has to be supervised by a guest 21 or over after 9 p.m.

According to the company's website, the new Topgolf location will have three floors with more than 100 all-weather bays, 200 HDTVs, free Wi-Fi, games, a rooftop terrace with fire pits along with a bar and restaurant.

Topgolf is also searching for employees for the new St. Pete location. Anyone looking for a job can view openings by clicking here.