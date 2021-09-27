x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Trevor Noah set to bring his 'Back To Abnormal' tour to Tampa's Yuengling Center in 2022

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
Trevor Noah arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to laugh because Trevor Noah is bringing his "Back to Abnormal" tour to Tampa's Yuengling Center in 2022. 

The comedian and critically acclaimed late-night host is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Noah hosts the Emmy nominated show titled after his name: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," which looks to engage with fans through an interactive social and digital experience.

According to a press release, content produced for the show is both scripted and unscripted.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. You can try to snag yours here.