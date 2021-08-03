Tyler, the Creator coming to the Yuengling Center in March

The award-winning artist will be accompanied by other artists like Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Rapper Tyler, the Creator will be making a stop in Tampa during an upcoming North American tour.

The Grammy-winning artist will be performing on March 19, 2022, at Tampa's Yuengling Center. He'll be accompanied by other artists like Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

The announcement comes off the heels of Tyler's critically-acclaimed album Call Me if You Get Lost, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts on its release. The album is the follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor.