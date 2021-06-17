Jack the Clown is back to deliver frights at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

The grisly circus clown will send guests "running for their lives."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jack the Clown is back to give guests frights and chills at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2021.

The theme park announced the grisly circus clown and his demented face will send guests "running for their lives" as he invades every corner of the event with unsuspecting "Jack Attacks."

"His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide," Universal Orlando wrote.

Those who are willing to face Halloween Horror Night's terror will be able to explore 10 haunted houses and five scare zones on select nights from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.

So far, only the "ghost with the most," Beetlejuice, has been revealed to have his own themed haunted house at this year's event. Universal says the haunted experience will see the original film come to life with lots of haunts and taunts.

Select tickets to "the world’s premier Halloween event" are on sale now, including event extras and passholder offers. Single-night tickets purchased ahead of time will save guests up to $52, according to the theme park.