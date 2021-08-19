Enter if you dare: Your guide to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2021

Can you handle the haunts? There's only one way to find out.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to be immersed in a world of haunts and taunts as Universal Orlando's highly-anticipated Halloween Horror Nights is back for its 30th year.

And if you thought the staple event couldn't get any scarier, think again.

Horror lovers will be able to explore 10 haunted houses and five scare zones, watch up to two spooky shows and enjoy some of the theme park's top rides.

Plus, Jack the Clown is back; and his demented face will send guests "running for their lives" as he invades every corner of the event with unsuspecting "Jack Attacks."

"His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide," Universal Orlando wrote.

Halloween Horror Nights is held on select nights from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31. To help you navigate the fear-filled Halloween experience we're breaking down what to expect. Hopefully, it will help you keep your screams to a minimum — no promises.

The Houses

Netflix's Haunting of Hill House: The critically-acclaimed series will come to life as the mysterious Hill House welcomes guests to embark on the Crain family's journey. Most notably, the "omni-powerful" Red Room and Hall of Statues will make an appearance. If you don't make it out, you'll be left to endlessly wander the halls of the house forever.

Beetlejuice: Everyone's favorite "ghost host" from Tim Burton's horror-fantasy film will guide guests through recreated scenes like the Maitland home's attic and Dante's Inferno Room. "Beetlejuice is ready to turn on the juice and see what shakes loose – and his plans don’t include returning to the land of the unliving," according to the theme park.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Guests will have to try to outrun Leatherface and his "unrelenting" chainsaw as they step into the iconic 1974 slasher film. You'll encounter a family of cannibals and witness "unimaginable horrors" around every corner in the haunted house all while trying to stay alive.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives: This haunted house is said to pick up where the classic movie left off and entwine guests in "frenzied battle." Meanwhile, the Bride tries to accomplish her mission to revive Frankenstein's Monster. Will she be successful? Only time will tell.

Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured: Infamous Halloween Horror Nights icons are joining forces to "inflict unimaginable" terror upon those who step inside the haunted house. The Caretaker, The Usher, and Jack the Clown are among the legends you can expect to encounter.

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland: The haunted house will combine your favorite stories from the mysterious town of Carey — a staple over Halloween Horror Nights' 30 years. Once inside guests will explore a cave of vampires, visit a decrepit attic and enter the Meetz Meats human deli.

Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth: Once inside you'll step into the shoes of Boris Shuster, a private eye who investigates the supernatural, as he works his cases in The Big Apple.

The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin: Lured inside, unsuspecting guests will find themselves trapped in the Pumpkin Lord's annual human harvest. You'll "follow the ceaseless vines as they twist and turn right into the Pumpkin Lord’s lair," according to the theme park.

Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience: Guests will be transported inside the abandoned Grandeur Theatre where the Pasek's Puppet Troupe awaits its next performance. The twist? They like to dismantle and sew human trespassers into living puppets for their shows.

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy: Welcome to the "heinous realm of blood, teeth and gore" where the tooth fairy isn't the same one you grew up with as a child. Fairies will be looking to extract their "toothed bounty" by force so it's probably best to keep your mouth shut.

The Scare Zones

Crypt TV: Guests will step inside a "dark universe" of monsters like The Look-See, Sunny Family Cult, Harclaw and Miss Annity.

30 years, 30 Fears: You'll be greeted by the infamous characters of Halloween Horror Nights' past as they meet for a gory reunion.

Seek and Destroy: Welcome to a New York dystopia overrun by an alien cyber regime looking to turn humans into fuel.

Gorewood Forest: With nowhere to hide, you'll be caught up in the Terra Queen's wicked plans to remake the world in her own image which requires fresh blood to feed her power.

Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddies' Revenge: Jack the Clown's diabolical brother, Eddie Schmidt, is shooting a gory Hollywood film where the monsters are real.

The Shows

Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory: The nighttime show at Universal Studios lagoon will be filled with "renowned visions" of fright as it highlights some of horror's top names.

Halloween Nightmare Fuel: The action-packed show just about has it all with nocturnal creatures, aerialists and fire performers. You'll also be bumping to a mixture of rock, metal and electronica music which is sure to keep the show's energy high.

The Tickets

Tickets to "the world’s premier Halloween event" are on sale now, including event extras and passholder offers. Single-night tickets purchased ahead of time will save guests up to $52, according to the theme park.

Prices vary based on which select night you choose to attend. You can purchase tickets here.

The Stuff You Need to Know

COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween Horror Nights will mirror those the theme park currently has in place across its resort. You can find the latest information on masks, safety protocols here.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to the canceled 2020 event and did not request a full refund will be able to use their tickets for admission into the 2021 festivities. If you need assistance in determining your ticket's potential restrictions you can call 877-801-9720.