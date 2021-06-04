Universal Orlando announces opening date for Jurassic World: VelociCoaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thrill-seekers and "Jurassic Park" lovers alike will be glad to hear Universal Orlando has announced an opening date for its highly-anticipated Jurassic World: VelociCoaster.
On June 10, guests will get to experience the "new species of roller coaster" that takes park-goers racing through Universal's Islands of Adventure raptor paddock.
In a Twitter announcement, Universal Orlando called the new addition to its ride lineup "the apex predator of roller coasters."
Riders will travel twists, turns and even go upside-down along the roller coaster's track that spans both land and water. According to a press release, the track stands 155-feet tall and travels up to 70 mph.
The coaster was conceived and designed in partnership with acclaimed filmmakers from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Universal says original cast members from the movie like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will reprise their roles for the attraction.
Guests will encounter "a series of intense maneuvers" along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, according to the theme park. Universal adds that the ride includes near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and high-speed launches.
Velocicoaster will also get the bragging right of having Universal's steepest drop yet as ride cars will experience the "signature Top Hat" and will enter an 80-degree drop from 155-feet in the air.
You can learn more about the ride here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Piney Point latest: US-41 reopens to traffic in Manatee County
- Sore arm after the COVID-19 shot? Here's what it means.
- Florida Democrats demand Rep. Matt Gaetz resign amid FBI probe
- 'A piece of horse manure': Gov. DeSantis slams 60 Minutes investigation
- Piney Point wastewater breach: So, what's in the water?
- Strong demand from younger people as vaccine eligibility age drops to 16
- Gator mating season is upon us: Here's what you need to know
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter