Universal Orlando announces opening date for Jurassic World: VelociCoaster

The theme park says its latest ride will be a "new species of roller coaster."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thrill-seekers and "Jurassic Park" lovers alike will be glad to hear Universal Orlando has announced an opening date for its highly-anticipated Jurassic World: VelociCoaster.

On June 10, guests will get to experience the "new species of roller coaster" that takes park-goers racing through Universal's Islands of Adventure raptor paddock.

In a Twitter announcement, Universal Orlando called the new addition to its ride lineup "the apex predator of roller coasters."

The hunt begins June 10! Jurassic World #VelociCoaster pic.twitter.com/Dx4UbNaamB — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 6, 2021

Riders will travel twists, turns and even go upside-down along the roller coaster's track that spans both land and water. According to a press release, the track stands 155-feet tall and travels up to 70 mph.

The coaster was conceived and designed in partnership with acclaimed filmmakers from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Universal says original cast members from the movie like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong will reprise their roles for the attraction.

Guests will encounter "a series of intense maneuvers" along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, according to the theme park. Universal adds that the ride includes near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and high-speed launches.

Velocicoaster will also get the bragging right of having Universal's steepest drop yet as ride cars will experience the "signature Top Hat" and will enter an 80-degree drop from 155-feet in the air.

You can learn more about the ride here.