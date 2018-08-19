ORLANDO, Fla. -- If you’ve been meaning to check out Universal Orlando’s new Cinematic Celebration nighttime show or the Fast & Furious ride, now’s your chance to get park tickets for less than $42 a day.

The park is offering Florida residents a chance to buy four days at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure starting at $41.25 per day.

Previous: Universal Orlando celebrates movies in new high-tech nighttime show

The offer is good through Sept. 9 and the tickets can be used on different days through Dec. 21.

The offer is for online ticket sales only with a valid promo code from specially-marked cups from Burger King.

Related: New Fast & Furious ride opens at Universal Orlando

For more Florida resident ticket deals at Universal Orlando, click or tap here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP