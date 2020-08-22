Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay set to close two days a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting next month, Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay will only open five days out of the week.
The change is being made for seasonal adjustments, operational needs and fall travel trends, according to a spokesperson.
Beginning Sept. 8, Volcano Bay will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
Universal Orlando is encouraging guests to check its website to keep up with park hours and updates.
Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay reopened in June after the theme park closed its gates in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Tropical Storm Laura could become hurricane despite disorganization; track moves away from Florida
- NHC: Tropical Storm Marco 'strengthening quickly' on way to the gulf
- Here's where to get sandbags around Tampa Bay
- Plasma might not be as effective at treating COVID-19 as initially thought
- Race and Money: The wage gap between Black families and white families in Tampa Bay
- Coronavirus pandemic could slow disaster crew response time, so they're asking you to be prepared
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter