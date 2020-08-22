Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay set to close two days a week

The water park said the schedule change is due to fall travel trends.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting next month, Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay will only open five days out of the week.

The change is being made for seasonal adjustments, operational needs and fall travel trends, according to a spokesperson.

Beginning Sept. 8, Volcano Bay will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

Universal Orlando is encouraging guests to check its website to keep up with park hours and updates.

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay reopened in June after the theme park closed its gates in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What other people are reading right now:

