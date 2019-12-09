ORLANDO, Fla. —

Just in time for the spooky season, Universal Orlando finally gets the new Hogwarts castle show featuring villains and creatures from the Harry Potter universe.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle premieres Saturday night in the Hogsmeade area of Islands of Adventure. The show, which first premiered at Universal Studios in Hollywood, features Dementors, Death Eaters, trolls, Thestrals and even Lord Voldemort himself.

Like previous castle shows at the park, the Dark Arts show uses projection mapping, laser lights, music and other special effects to bring Hogwarts and Harry Potter characters to life. And, while you enjoy the show, Voldemort’s Death Eaters will roam around Hogsmeade, which has been filled with green light and fog.

“Guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravely face the Dark Arts and the visage of the powerful Dark wizard Lord Voldemort, until the Patronus spell -- one of the most famous, difficult and powerful defense of the Dark Arts charms in the wizarding world -- is cast,” Universal said in a release.

The Patronus spell effect features lighted drones (weather permitting) that turn into Harry Potter’s stag Patronus during the show’s finale to drive out the soul-sucking Dementors.

The show runs select nights through Nov. 15 and is included with park admission.

