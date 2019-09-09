ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The University of South Florida Police Department's skills are garnering national attention.

Now, members of the department will appear on a new CBS show. "Lip Sync to the Rescue" debuts at 8 p.m. Monday.

The show features law enforcement agencies across the country producing videos of their staff lip-syncing popular songs.

USF police produced a video patterned after Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes."

Right now, fans can go to the show's website to watch all the videos and then vote on Twitter when the show is on air.

