Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City

A viral video shows Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in what appears to be Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans.

But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it.

Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining to a crowd of fans that he's only willing to provide his John Hancock for the purposes of charity.

"I stopped signing s--t unless it's for charity," Grohl says.

After some of the fans point out that Grohl had signed memorabilia elsewhere, the former Nirvana drummer made another argument.

"Here's the thing: See ya," Grohl says before running away.

While the video has been on the internet since last fall, it recently resurfaced after Andrew Smith (@iSmitty12) on Twitter pointed out that the interaction appears to have taken place in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Sure enough, Grohl appears to be standing on W. 25th St., with Third Federal Savings and the Dollar Store visible across the street.

It is as you can clearly see in this Google Maps shot where you can see someone getting arrested on the corner. 😂 pic.twitter.com/k2WgxnvO8f — Andrew Smith (@iSmitty12) October 27, 2022