Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City

Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans.
But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it.
Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining to a crowd of fans that he's only willing to provide his John Hancock for the purposes of charity.
"I stopped signing s--t unless it's for charity," Grohl says.
After some of the fans point out that Grohl had signed memorabilia elsewhere, the former Nirvana drummer made another argument.
"Here's the thing: See ya," Grohl says before running away.
While the video has been on the internet since last fall, it recently resurfaced after Andrew Smith (@iSmitty12) on Twitter pointed out that the interaction appears to have taken place in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Sure enough, Grohl appears to be standing on W. 25th St., with Third Federal Savings and the Dollar Store visible across the street.
As for when the interaction took place, it seems likely that it was last October when the Foo Fighters were in town to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band played a pop-up show at the House of Blues in Cleveland on Oct. 28 before being inducted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a ceremony that was filmed on Oct. 30 -- the same day that the video first appeared online.
Earlier this year, the Foo Fighters canceled all of their remaining tour dates following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins at the age of 50. In September, the band played a pair of tribute concerts for Hawkins, including one in London and one in Los Angeles.