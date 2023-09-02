Watch: Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson sing 'Since U Been Gone' parody to Tom Brady

The surprise musical performance was just one of the standout moments of the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show.

PHOENIX — 🎶 Brady’s moving on, yeah yeah 🎶

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings quarterback and unexpected musical prodigy, commemorated Tom Brady's retirement at Thursday night's NFL Honors awards show in a particularly moving way.

He captured the audience with a special rendition of "Since U Been Gone" along with the host of the evening, singer Kelly Clarkson.

With a neck full of diamond chains, Cousins walked out to the stage singing,

"Tom's won seven times, went to 10.

"He's on some beach so maybe Kirk could win.

"Yeah yeah, since he's been gone."

It was a message he delivered "on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league."

My biggest takeaway from NFL Honors is that Kelly Clarkson was way better than I thought she would be and that she should go on tour with Kirk Cousins #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/46LpEBYQb5 — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 10, 2023

Clarkson, in her one-of-a-kind Dallas Cowboys-themed jersey dress, complimented Cousins' musical talent before taking over for the chorus. In her unmistakable powerhouse voice, she belted,

"Cuz now that he’s gone, teams have hope for the first time.

"Brady’s moving on, yeah yeah.

"For the GOAT, that’s a wrap.

"Now he just posts thirst traps, now that he’s gone."

The last line was a reference to this racy photo Brady posted on Twitter to promote his BRADY Brand underwear. They even flashed the photo across the big screen, which seemed to be a hit for the entire crowd.

There was a tribute from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the members of the Ukrainian League of American Football on the frontline of his country's war against Russia. Damar Hamlin also brought the room to tears as he was joined on the stage by all the medical staff that worked to keep him alive after his on-field cardiac arrest just over a month ago.