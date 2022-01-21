Visit Tampa Bay launches all-in-one ticket offering discounts for Tampa Riverwalk attractions

Right now, users have access to seven museums along the Tampa Riverwalk.

TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier this week Visit Tampa Bay launched a new program aimed at luring more visitors to the many attractions available at the Tampa Riverwalk.

The Riverwalk Attraction Pass is an all-in-one ticket that offers discounts to some of the museums that are scattered along the area. There are two types of tickets that can be purchased — a one-day or three-day pass.

Right now, users of the pass can have access to The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Henry B. Plant Museum, The Florida Aquarium, Glazer Children's Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa Bay History Center and the Pirate Water Taxi.

"The Riverwalk Attraction Pass is a great one-stop-shop for visitors and locals to experience our incredible gems along the Hillsborough riverfront," said Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. "This pass not only gives consumers a chance to discover the treasures of the Tampa Riverwalk but it also continues to boost economic impact for our destination."

However, the ticket isn't a real physical ticket. People who purchase the pass will be able to add it to their smartphone so it can be accessed at any time.