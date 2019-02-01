ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Walt Disney World Resort is honoring current and former military members with special offers on park tickets and hotel stays through most of 2019.

According to the resort's official blog, Military Promotional Tickets include four- and five-day tickets with Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus options that allow guests to visit more than one park a day.

Tickets start at $241 plus tax. For more information on pricing, visit the park's web page.

The resort is also offering special rates for resort hotel stays on most nights from Jan. 1 through April 13 and April 26 through Dec. 19.

The offers are for active-duty or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service, and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tickets can be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets only by eligible service members or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends.

For more information and other restrictions, click here.

