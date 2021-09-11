Disney World welcomes back international guests

The announcement came as the U.S. opened its borders to vaccinated international travelers.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is once again opening its gates to international guests.

The theme park giant made the announcement as the United States reopened travel to vaccinated international travelers on Monday.

"Our Disney destinations across America have always been a source of joy for all ­– bringing people together to enjoy happiness, hope and inspiration. So, needless to say, we’re excited to once again greet our many friends from across the globe as they return to experience the magic at Disney theme parks," the Disney Parks Blog reads.

The moment marks the first time in more than a year and a half that international visitors can return to the "Happiest Place On Earth."

"No matter who you are or where you’re traveling from, there are unforgettable experiences waiting for you, brought to life by our cast members who continue to be the heart of the Disney magic," the theme park wrote.

Guests from all over the world will be able to visit just in time to experience Disney's 50th-anniversary celebration. Pixie dust has been sprinkled across all four theme parks with new shows, character costumes, food, merch and experiences.

Here are some other announcements Disney dropped as part of the celebration: