PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — If you are looking for something to do this afternoon or evening, here are some suggestions.

WOMEN'S EXPO

The Tampa Bay Women’s Expo is taking place until 4 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

There are 200 exhibits.

Admission is free but parking is subject to Fairgrounds event pricing.

SIDEWALK SALE



The downtown Safety Harbor sidewalk sale ends at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Stores and businesses along Main Street will have special Fall discounts.

Pick up a Shopper's Passport from the Chamber of Commerce and enjoy special savings at many of the merchants in Safety Harbor's Downtown shops.

TASTE OF THE BEACHES



Taste of the Beaches is tonight from 5-9 p.m.

Just head to Colonel Michael J. Horan Park in St. Pete’s Beach.

The event is a fundraiser for the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce as well as Habitat for Humanity.

The $10 general admission ticket gains you entry to the event, access to entertainment and vendors.

Food & Beverage tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $1.00 per ticket and tastes will range in ticket price.

Unlimited Beer & Wine wristbands will be available at the event for $25 each.

