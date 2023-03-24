x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' episodes to air this weekend due to March Madness

March Madness is taking over 10 Tampa Bay Thursday and Friday.
Credit: Wheel of Fortune, Sony Pictures Television

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fans of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will have to wait until the weekend to catch the game shows again.

Episodes of both shows that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been moved to Saturday and Sunday mornings due to Sweet 16 matchups in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Take a look at the new schedule:

Wheel of Fortune

Thursday's episode is now at 4 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Friday's episode is now at 4 a.m., Sunday, March 26

Jeopardy!

Thursday's episode is now at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 

Friday's episode is now at 4:30 a.m., Sunday, March 26

All future episodes will continue as scheduled. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Friday, March 24, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out