Wheel of Fortune kicks off latest season with social distancing guidelines in place

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Fans may notice a few changes and upgrades to season 38 of Wheel of Fortune, which premieres Monday, Sept. 14. But not to worry, Pat and Vanna are back and ready to bring you new episodes of America’s Game!

In a press release, the show says the Wheel has been slightly redesigned with an extended platform that surrounds the Wheel in order to allow for six-feet of space between Pat Sajak and each contestant. Contestants are also given their own spinning cap, which the show says Sajak has dubbed, "The White Thing." It fits over each spoke of the Wheel so contestants can spin without actually touching the Wheel.

“Our challenge was not unique, to get back up and running in a way that is safe for everyone involved while making subtle improvements to make America’s Game even better,” said new Executive Producer Richards in a press release. “I think we have accomplished that in a big way, and our fans can be comfortable knowing that they’re going to tune in to see the Wheel of Fortune they love.”

The show says the game itself has not changed, "except the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000, to celebrate the show’s 38th season."

It all starts Monday at 7 p.m. EST right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

