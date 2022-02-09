History made on 'Wheel of Fortune' with third $100K grand prize winner in a row

It's the first time in the game show's history that this has happened.

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Wednesday night marked a historic moment for the long-running "Wheel of Fortune" game show. For the third night in a row, the $100,000 grand prize was awarded to a lucky contestant.

Beer Yokouchi was that lucky person. She pulled the $100,000 grand prize envelope and solved the puzzle to win it. She won a total of $121,638 as well as a trip to St. Lucia.

Yokouchi is originally from Maui, Hawaii, but she currently works as an elementary school teacher in Portland, Oregon. She is engaged to her fiancé and has a 6-year-old stepson named Nolan.

Yokouchi said she grew up watching Wheel of Fortune every night with her family around dinnertime and dreamed of one day playing on the show.

"All this started in my dining room watching with my family every night," she said.