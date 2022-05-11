Here's what you need to know for WiLD Splash 2022

Rappers DaBaby and Latto will be headlining the hip-hop music festival in Downtown St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby and rapper Latto will headline this year's WiLD Splash alongside six other artists on Saturday, May 14, at Albert Whitted Park in Downtown St. Petersburg.

The hip-hop music festival is a single-day event and has featured artists such as Lil Baby, Migos and Cardi B in previous years.

One of the artists performing this year is DaBaby, whose last two albums, Kirk and Blame It on Baby, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His song Rockstar, featuring Roddy Ricch, reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Another artist that will take the stage is Latto, who was selected to be part of the XXL's 2020 Freshman Class, which honors the best up-and-coming hip-hop artists in the music industry each year. She's also the first female rapper from Atlanta to have a solo record be certified gold and platinum in March 2021 and her song Big Energy reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other artists performing this year include BLXST and Nardo Wick.

BLXST has worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tyga and Nas. He was awarded the Billboard Rising Star Award and was nominated for an award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Florida rapper Nardo Wick is known for his song Who Want Smoke? which went viral on TikTok and debuted at No. 17 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

To see the full list of artists performing at the music festival, click here.

WiLD Splash is usually hosted in Clearwater but will be in Downtown St. Petersburg this year.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets are available starting at $25 and attendees are encouraged to park at nearby parking garages from Albert Whitted Park.