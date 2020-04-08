Wilford Brimley remembered for one of St. Pete’s biggest Hollywood hits

The movie Cocoon and Brimley put the Sunshine City of St. Pete on the map.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wilford Brimley, known on the big screen for his roles in The Firm and The Natural, died over the weekend. Brimley was 85.

Brimley’s best-known work was in the 1985 sci-fi movie Cocoon, in which he was part of a group of senior citizens who discover an alien pod that rejuvenates them.

Cocoon was directed by Ron Howard and filming started in St. Petersburg in 1984.

Barbara Harrington was the assistant casting director on set, and she shares one of her most memorable moments of Brimley.

“It was 2 o’clock and they were shooting the boat, making it move up and down. And the elderly people have been sitting in the heat for hours. So, he got mad. And I thought this was really sweet of him,” Harrington recalled.

Cocoon put the Sunshine City of St. Pete on the map.

“This area has obviously a long history of film production and everything happening here. But Cocoon was really the one movie that kind of made it what it is,” said Clearwater Film Commissioner, Tony Armer.

The movie was filmed in key landmarks throughout St. Pete like the Coliseum in downtown and the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club.

“It’s really fun to watch the club in this scene and compare it to what it looks like now,” said Christine Page, executive director of the St. Pete Shuffleboard Club.

“Even the color of the benches is different. The grandstand seats are different, and we've actually figured out which seat that Wilford Brimley was sitting in and now we call it the Wilford Brimley seat.”

