Wisconsin mother accidentally joins a car cruise in her 'soccer mom' van

There's nothing wrong with a Chrysler Town and Country.

Cruisin’ down the road in the...swagger wagon?

“OMG YOU GUYS. Let me tell you how my day is going.” You know every like-worthy social media post that begins with an all caps OMG is about to be good... and Dodgeville, c mom of five Tara Blaesing spilled the tea about her viral morning.

She continued the post by saying, “This morning, a Facebook friend shared an event post for a "car cruise" lining up at the school, just to drive around town and have some fun.... "everyone is welcome". Since being cooped up with five kids under the age of ten, can be a little, claustrophobic, I went ahead and hit the "Interested" button.”

Tara took three of her kids to watch the car cruise but little did she know she was about to take her kids to do more than just watch.

“I can see a bunch of cars parked in the U shaped parking lot, so I hang a right and pull in, some one in front of me, someone behind me... In other words, now I'm committed to this situation,” Blaesing wrote.

The next thing she knew Tara and her kids were part of the car rally.

“It's then that I notice that EVERY.SINGLE. CAR. THERE is either some sort of hotrod muscle car, vintage, or really super fancy. In other words, I have just signed myself up to participate in a Car Rally in my Basic Soccer Mom Chrysler Town and Country 😬😬😬”

Best part? Her kids were dressed in Halloween costumes.