World-renowned guitarist Christie Lenée performs

Christie Lenée has been busy during the pandemic writing and recording new music for her upcoming new album. She visited GDL to perform her uplifting song "Coming Alive," as well as talk about her upcoming show at the Straz. Christie will be performing on Monday evening at the Straz Center's JoebTheatre. For tickets go to strazcenter.org, and go to ChristieLenee.com to listen to more of her music.