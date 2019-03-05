ODESSA, Fla. — A WWE star turned rocker is packing up his Odessa home, so he's holding an estate sale.

That’s right! If you’ve ever wanted to own something of Chris Jericho’s, now is the time.

In a video Jericho posted to Facebook, he says everything must go, including records, books and even all the Chris Jericho cardboard cutouts that are housed at the home.

Yes — we said the cardboard cutouts.

But that’s not all the Chris Jericho memorabilia that will be up for sale. You'll also be able to buy photos of the rockstar wrestler, as well as signed books.

Proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Tampa chapter.

The video below shows off Jericho's estate and everything that will have to go.

