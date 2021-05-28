WWE SmackDown coming to Amalie Arena in August

The stop is one of several in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE is taking its show on the road this summer and fans in the Tampa Bay area can get in on the action in August.

The company will bring its Friday Night SmackDown show to Amalie Arena on August 6.

Tickets for the live events will go on sale at a time yet to be announced in two weeks on June 11. More information can be found online.

If you can't make it, don't worry, WWE has several other Florida events on the books:

Aug. 7: Supershow, Hertz Arena in Fort Myers

Aug. 8: Supershow, Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville

Aug. 9: Raw, Amway Center in Orlando

Sept. 3: SmackDown, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

Sept. 6: Raw, American Airlines Arena in Miami

Prior to the upcoming tour, WWE called the Tampa Bay area home for months. It all started with Tropicana Field in December 2020 when the stadium was transformed into the ThunderDome, a "world-class" virtual fan experience during the Rays off-season.

When baseball was back, the ThunderDome moved across the bay in April to start a new residency at the Yuengling Center.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ThunderDome even called the Amway Center in Orlando home.

The champions of sports entertainment held WrestleMania 37 in April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The event was the first to welcome a limited number of live fans back to see the action.