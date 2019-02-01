WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, who lived in Sarasota, has died at age 76.

Considered the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, "Mean Gene" rose to fame by speaking with major American Wrestling Association stars like Jesse Ventura, Bobby Heenan and Hulk Hogan.

It was not immediately clear how Okerlund died, but TMZ reports he suffered health problems in years past and had two kidney transplants.

Okerlund switched to WWE in 1984 and continued interviewing stars like Hogan and Randy Savage. He went on to host multiple shows, including Prime Time Wrestling and All-American Wrestling.

In 1993, he became the lead interviewer for World Championship Wrestling.

"WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans," the organization wrote in a statement.

Okerlund also lent his voice to singing. He performed the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. He went on to sing "Tutti Frutti" on a WWE wrestling album.

He was a cast member on WWE Network's Legends' House.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Cast members Tony Atlas, Gene Okerlund, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Rowdy Roddy Piper, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan and Howard Finkel attend the WWE screening of 'Legends' House' at Smith & Wollensky on April 15, 2014 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WWE

