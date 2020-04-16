TAMPA, Fla. — He made his big debut in 1977 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, long before the WWE was the WWE.

Back then, it was called the WWWF – the World Wide Wrestling Federation. And, Howard Finkel saw it all.

"The Fink" kept die-hard fans in the center of the action during some of the most iconic matches in pro wrestling history, but he was also known to mix it up in the ring from time to time.

In a tribute on its website, the WWE recalls the night in 1995 when Finkel – dressed in a tuxedo – went head to head with his rival Harvey Wippleman on Raw.

Finkel was widely respected among WWE executives and wrestlers alike for his contribution to the world of sports entertainment. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Ten years later, he suffered a stroke and was confined to a wheelchair.

The WWE confirmed on Thursday that he passed away. Howard Finkel was 69 years old.

