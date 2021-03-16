WrestleMania ticket sale date delayed, WWE announces

The company said the event still needed to be finalized.

TAMPA, Fla — Wrestling fans will have to continue waiting for a chance to get their hands on some WrestleMania tickets as WWE says it has delayed the previously announced sale date.

On Twitter, the company said it had canceled Tuesday's ticket sale plans due to the two-night event still being finalized. A new date is expected within next week.

WWE announced the original on-sale date of March 16 last week.

WrestleMania is expected to take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium. The same arena that was meant to host the grandest stage of them all last year before the pandemic scrapped those plans.

A heavy influx of revenue was anticipated from WrestleMania 36 for the Tampa Bay area in 2020, but losing the event caused the Tampa Bay area to miss out on "hundreds of millions" in revenue.

#WrestleMania on-sale will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized. We expect a new on-sale date within the next week. pic.twitter.com/mIwQFxWpN3 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2021