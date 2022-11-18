Yacht StarShip launches 'Tampa's newest and only jet boat thrill ride'

Looking to blast off across Tampa Bay? Meet the Bay Rocket.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ever want to hurl yourself across the bay in a 2800-horsepower speedboat? Well, look no further than Yacht StarShip's Bay Rocket, described as Tampa's newest adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride.

During your trip on the Bay Rocket, Yacht StarShip says you will experience 45 to 55 minutes of thrilling 180-degree spins, turns, and bow dips across Tampa Bay. You may have seen boats similar to the Bay Rocket in other cities, but Yacht StarShip claims the Bay Rocket is Tampa's only jet boat thrill ride.

"It is exciting to see Tampa's growth and popularity. We continue our commitment to growing and diversifying our cruise offerings to ensure Tampa remains a top destination," President and CEO of Yacht Starship, Troy Manthey, said in a press release.

"Bay Rocket is one of the only five jet boat thrill rides in the United States, and we are confident residents and visitors will have a blast blasting off."

Yacht StarShip says it will run a weekend cruise schedule expanding to weekdays in the spring. The regularly scheduled cruises will include spectacular skyline and bay views, a whimsical narration, interactive games, and a dance party.