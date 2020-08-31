ZooTampa bringing family frights this Halloween with modified 'Creatures of the Night'

The event spans across 11 nights will be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla — Halloween is coming back to ZooTampa at Lowry Park, but with the coronavirus pandemic, there are modifications, limited capacity and enhanced safety measures in place.

The mostly outdoor event will run for 11 nights, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., starting Oct. 2 and ending on Oct. 13.

"This year’s family-friendly event is themed around campfire tales and features several new outdoor Halloween experiences and spooky characters," ZooTampa said.

Entering the event will require purchasing date-specific tickets and making reservations with timed entry. The park says it is the best way to guarantee admission due to limiting capacity.

To help keep guests safe, ZooTampa is conducting non-invasive temperature checks, practicing social distancing, providing enhanced sanitation, requiring masks, and limiting its indoor locations.

All staff and costumed characters will also be required to wear masks.

Children 12 and under are permitted to wear their "most spooktacular" costumes into the zoo, but those 13 and up are not permitted to wear Halloween masks, wigs, face paint or costumes of any kind.

Guests can enjoy the following at this years '"Creatures of the Night":

The Realm of the Spider Queen: Trek through a spooky spider cave and emerge at a high energy dance celebration presided by the queen.

Siren’s Song: Enter the underwater world of the siren where she lures unsuspecting pirates with her song and transforms them to stone.

Camp Creepstastic: Experience the only “Summer Camp” that welcomes guests in the Fall and is solely focused on telling creepy tales around the campfire.

Dinos Out of Time: Dinos are wreaking havoc in the modern-day world. Help the explorers take the dinosaurs back to their prehistoric time.

Pirate Party Pants: Usually dead men tell no tales, but these spooky pirates have plenty of stories to share. Join them for a party full of games and dancing.

Clown Carousel: A caravan of clowns has set up residence around ZooTampa’s famous carousel.

Twisted Tales: Enjoy everyone’s favorite villains from storybooks, from an evil queen to a wolf in grandma’s clothing, as they come to life with unexpected twists.

Rising Waters: Experience an array of eerie encounters as the rising and falling waters of a forgotten Florida coastal town reveals it’s good, bad, and slithering inhabitants.

Pumpkin Palooza: Frolic at a festive fall harvest set aside for the littlest of ghouls, complete with a pumpkin patch and scarecrows.

Anyone interested in attending can find tickets here.

